Summer makeup always seems to confound us: When the steam rises outside, we can barely bring ourselves to put moisturizer on our faces, and yet, in theory, we'd like to look more like warm-weather goddesses, and less like frizzed-out messes. Finding that balance between caked-on makeup and a totally bare face is a challenge, but one worth mastering.
So, who better to demonstrate how to look effortlessly glowy than a certain Victoria's Secret Angel? In this exclusive video, the gorgeous Lily Aldridge models as makeup artist Polly Osmond shows her the secrets to a naturally bronzed makeup look (hint, less precision, more finger-blending). Osmond's method leaves a totally natural, otherworldly radiance on Aldridge — a makeup look fit for an angel, that's for sure.
Check it out, then tell us your tricks for faking that summer goddess glow.
