12:05 p.m. — I wake up to the sound of the cat feeder going over. I'm super disoriented — I know the feeder goes off at 5 a.m. but it's already woken me up once. I check my phone and realize its past noon! I haven't slept this long in months. I have been struggling with back problems for the last year and usually toss and turn for a few hours until I get up around 7. Last night, I slept on the couch because my boyfriend is sick and I don't want to get sick or bother him. Maybe I need to consider sleeping on the couch more often if it helps my back? I feed my little dog, let her out to pee (thank god she has a bladder of steel), throw in a load of laundry, and make myself some cream cheese stuffed French toast with maple syrup.