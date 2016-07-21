We Had No Idea You Could Use Venmo For THIS

Rent



“I stalked a friend's Venmo and learned that his mom pays his rent. (This guy constantly gloats about his extravagant lifestyle on social media). I think that still makes me the pathetic one in this situation, but I was amused nonetheless.”



Drugs



“I discovered my office weed dealer.”



“I found out who my friend’s drug dealer was because she Venmo-ed him $10 on a weekly basis.”



Work



“I found out two coworkers were dating and living together after three monthly ‘rent’ payments. Yes. It took three. I can be thick.”



“I found out two former colleagues were dating because they were always paying each other.”



Exes



“A few days after I was dumped, my ex was Venmo-ing his ex-girlfriend money for a trip they were taking together.”



“I first developed a hunch that my (recent) ex had a new girlfriend after I saw a bunch of Venmo payments they exchanged over the course of a few months. I had to ask him if he was seeing someone new, but [I] never told him what gave me an inkling.”



“I found out that my best friend was finally officially in a relationship when he paid for ‘brunch + bf’ to another mutual friend. I sent him a screenshot of the evidence and he couldn’t deny it.”



Not All Is As It Seems



“My younger brother, I noticed, only paid people for pizza — either with the pizza emoji or just the word ‘za,’ multiple times a week. It was especially surprising considering he’s on an unlimited meal plan at school. Then I confronted him, and he said that he and his friends just use 'za' for everything, so no one knows what they’re paying each other for. Very mysterious.”



