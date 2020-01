The Cool Girl’s Guide To The Best Valentine’s Day Perfume

This year, maybe you want an airy citrus that hints at the thrilling butterflies-in-your-stomach sensation of a new crush. Or there could be some sweet symbolism in a warm, grounded floral, a nod to your long-term relationship. Wherever you currently stand in your personal life, scroll ahead for a fresh 2020 guide to the most romantic perfumes — for your love of love, of adventure, or just because you're into jasmine and rose and the glass bottle looks pretty on your vanity.