To be clear, in this context, "worst" isn't a value judgment of the jobs themselves, but a determination based on the values of the people surveyed. More than 1,000 individuals, aged 20-34, who were asked what mattered most when considering a career; "the methodology evaluated professions available with a bachelor's degree or less, taking into account categories including salary, work-life balance, stress level, upward mobility, future job prospects, and unemployment rate," U.S. News told Refinery29 in an email. "Millennials rank salary as the most important, followed by work-life balance and stress level when it comes to making career decisions."