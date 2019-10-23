The Throwback Updo That Is Taking Over Hollywood

Back in the day, getting an updo involved spending hours in a salon chair, getting your scalp poked with black hairpins, and nearly suffocating in a cloud of hairspray. While the entire experience was taxing, you couldn't tell us that our super sculpted, super crunchy updos weren't fly as we looked in the mirror. Now, things are different.
The statuesque pin-ups we wore to prom have been replaced by more modern styles, but the basic formula is still the same: a middle part, loose tendrils around the face, and volume at the crown. "The early 2000s are back, and updated versions of the styles we grew up rocking are back," says Tresemmé Global Stylist Justine Marjan. "We see more stylized updos that feel sexier and more playful."
Stylists, like Marjan, and their celebrity clients have reinvigorated the classic updo, creating tousled topknots with pieces of the hair framing the face and using accessories to dress them up. There are also many techniques and products that you can use to avoid that crunchy look and feel we're used to.
Ahead, scroll through all the celebs rocking refreshed takes of the style to get inspired for your next night out or for when you're just feeling extra.
