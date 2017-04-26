Sadly, the rampant culture of sexual violence on college campuses is not uncommon. In fact, statistics regarding students being attacked on campus are staggering; in some widely publicized cases we even know the criminal's name by heart.
As colleges and universities around the U.S. continue to educate students on the matter, one school has turned it up a notch. According to the IndyStar, Indiana University Bloomington has enacted a new policy for incoming athletes. “Any prospective student-athlete — whether a transfer student, incoming freshman or other status — who has been convicted of or pleaded guilty or no contest to a felony involving sexual violence,” is banned from its athletics department, states the policy.
The ban then went on to detail that this includes sexual misconduct of any sort including, “dating violence, domestic violence, rape, sexual assault or sexual violence as defined by the Indiana University policy on sexual misconduct.”
Even in successful cases where students have been charged with sexual assault, it’s common for offender to pack up, and begin to settle into a new life, playing for the team as if nothing happened.
The policy continues, saying student-offenders “shall not be eligible for athletically-related financial aid, practice or competition at Indiana University. Indiana University Athletics shall conduct an appropriate inquiry into every prospective student-athlete’s background consistent with the due diligence below prior to providing him/her athletically-related aid or allowing him/her to practice or compete.”
While studies about sexual assault have often focused on college-age students, 1 in 3 teenaged girls have reported experiencing sexual violence, according to a survey from the National Women's Law Center. While this study wasn’t solely focused on assaults happening on school grounds, many girls still reportedly non-consensual experiences within the school walls.
Here’s hoping this policy becomes more of a trend for colleges and universities around the country.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
