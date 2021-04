The Internet’s Really Into Funky Rugs (Here Are 12 You Can Buy Online)

Goodbye underwhelming rectangular area rugs , hello showstopping funky art pieces for our floors. Social media is currently abuzz with one-of-a-kind DIY shags in the shape of cartoon characters album CDs, and more designs we never knew looked so good beneath our feet. But, of course, instead of whipping out a loom and making one for ourselves, we curated a list of bold and beautiful rugs we can easily snag online.