The Internet’s Really Into Funky Rugs (Here Are 12 You Can Buy Online)

Goodbye underwhelming rectangular area rugs, hello showstopping funky art pieces for our floors. Social media is currently abuzz with one-of-a-kind DIY shags in the shape of cartoon characters, mossy forest grounds, album CDs, and more designs we never knew looked so good beneath our feet. But, of course, instead of whipping out a loom and making one for ourselves, we curated a list of bold and beautiful rugs we can easily snag online.
While decor dresses up a home and furniture anchors it, a statement rug brings it all together — yes, even if it's a five-foot-long lazy cat or a cow print blob. Ahead, take a look at our choice collection of artsy carpets that will steal the spotlight in your space.
