12 p.m. — After cleaning, I scroll through Instagram. I see a lot of posts of people having big celebrations with families and my heart sinks. I've been struggling with loneliness for a while and don't know what the point of skipping out on the holiday with my family was for since everyone seems to have been together and spreading the virus anyway. I text D. about feeling low and he suggests we get an Airbnb and isolate together for a while which I think could help with the loneliness I've been feeling. I tell him I'll think about it. Depression sets in and I start ugly crying when U. texts me he can't call and unfortunately I take it out on him via text. I feel a panic attack coming and don't want to take a Xanax so I try and calm myself down.