Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My parents did not have any expectation that I would go to college — in fact, they let me know that they couldn’t afford to pay for it. Nevertheless, I managed to figure out a way to get financial aid and I worked to pay for my room and board. My parents only gave me $300 towards my degree.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

We didn’t have much money growing up; we were even on welfare at one point. My parents had this thing where if we did yard work they would pay us, as I recall, a quarter. We were constantly scrounging around looking for money in the house and elsewhere. And so, I started working pretty young.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was as a papergirl when I was about 12. I made good money delivering papers on my bicycle until men in cars took my job away.



Did you worry about money growing up?

We did have a house and some food (although not much), but there was not much else by way of support. My friends helped me a lot: I ate over at their houses. As soon as I started working, I had more money and that helped, but I was always struggling. I was fortunate that many people helped me.



Do you worry about money now?

I am worried about money at present because I have had to take on caregiving for my mother, and I lost my job. After extensive effort, I managed to get a full crew of caregivers for my mom, although they require super close management. I am looking for a new job but the market is very tough right now.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I have been on my own since I was about 15 years old. Unfortunately, I never had a safety net but that has made me very independent.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

I received an inheritance about two years ago of about $38,000, it’s gone now (due to living expenses — I’ve been unemployed for two years).