For Black women, wash day is more than just another task on our checklist — it’s dedicated time spent bonding with our curls. To celebrate these essential hours of self-care, R29’s Unbothered is partnering with natural hair-care brand Emerge to present a “Wash Day” Facebook Live event on January 17, 2021. The virtual day of celebration will feature a lineup of Black hair-care influencers, mental health experts, and notable public figures who will host a range of seminars that merge hair tutorials with deep dives into important social issues facing Black women today. It’s time to reflect, process, and move on from 2020 and get ready for 2021 through hair-care and self-care rituals.
The event’s festivities, however, won’t look like the one-note virtual seminars we’ve become accustomed to during quarantine. Instead, participants will have the opportunity to enjoy follow-along exercises and have real-time interaction with the experts onscreen. What’s more, the first few people to RSVP for the event will receive a free kit of hair products for natural hair (while supplies last) specifically curated by our Unbothered editors.
This year has provided enough to stress over, so don’t let your hair add to that load. RSVP here for a day of fun, healing, and hair health created by Black women, for Black women.
