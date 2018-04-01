7 Spring Must-Haves That Are All 50% Off This Week Only

Spring may be synonymous with ridding our closets of last-season's fad we just had to have (RIP fuzzy teddy-bear coats), but when it comes to our vanities, we've been known to do quite the opposite. Gone are the days of hiding behind our winter wardrobes and heavy skin-care routines; it's officially time we welcome all the pretty products that'll give us life this season, because who doesn't want need pastel eyeshadows in every color, new rose-gold blushes, and refreshing skin-care saviors that'll help you get well on your way to that seasonal glow?