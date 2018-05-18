Great News For Your Hair: Ulta Is Having A Major Sale

Summer may be the official season of so-called “effortless" hair, but it takes a mighty arsenal of products and styling tools to fake beach waves, amplify curls, and tame frizz come hot and humid months.
Ulta knows this, so the beauty giant is giving us a break in the form of a massive sale that includes some of our most-wanted hair-care products and styling tools. The prices of most items have been slashed by 50%, making now the perfect time to finally throw down on that spendy flat iron you’ve been eyeing or stock up on summer essentials — like hero dry shampoo from Klorane or nourishing masks from Carol’s Daughter.
One caveat: It requires planning to take full advantage of these offers. Deals are given on just a few brands each day for the next ten days — and some steals can only be had online. So we’re sharing our calendar for when to score the very best deals of the sale. Sync up, ahead.