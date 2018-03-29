Plenty of us have experienced it at one time or another: a pain — typically throbbing or dull and achy — in our lower abdomen. Often times, this pain comes with our periods, and if we’re lucky, a painkiller or hot-water bottle does the trick. But what about when that doesn’t work? For some, cramps can signal something else is going on. In fact, some cramps might have absolutely nothing to do with PMS.
In an effort to better understand what our cramps are telling us about our bodies, we talked to Carolyn Alexander, FACOG. Ahead, Dr. Alexander breaks down six reasons you might be experiencing abdominal cramping and when it's time to see a medical professional.
If you ever have concerns about your health or something that doesn’t “feel right,” always reach out to a doctor for professional advice.