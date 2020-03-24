The Best Succulents To Buy Right Now (& How To Keep Them Alive!)

Succulents are the Covergirl of plants — they're easy, breezy, and beautiful, as long as you treat them right. From plant subscription boxes to your local flower shop, succulents and cacti (which are all succulents, but not all succulents are cacti, a la squares/rectangles) haven taken the world of windowsills by storm in recent years. Plant curator Riley Gallagher explains this is because succulents are "deemed 'easy' plants to take care of, and with the right environment, this is indeed quite true."
Most succulent varieties (though not all!) require quite a bit of sunlight, but that's not all they need. Gallagher says the key to succulent care is to "plant them in well-draining soil in a container with a hole at the bottom for drainage." To keep your succulents alive for years, she also recommends watering them rarely and letting the soil completely dry out between waterings.
When caring for succulents, Gallagher says the most important step is listening to your plants. "Most plants will tell you what they need when you get to know them." She explains, "Wilting or shriveled leaves generally means it’s time to water. Growing in an odd direction? The plant is most likely moving towards or away from bright light. Succulents are a bit harder to read at this level as they grow a lot slower than their leafy plant friends, but if you take the time to really observe them you can see these mild differences quite easily."
Ahead, our favorite succulents and how to keep them thriving for years to come.