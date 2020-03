The Best Succulents To Buy Right Now (& How To Keep Them Alive!)

When caring for succulents, Gallagher says the most important step is listening to your plants. "Most plants will tell you what they need when you get to know them." She explains, "Wilting or shriveled leaves generally means it’s time to water. Growing in an odd direction? The plant is most likely moving towards or away from bright light. Succulents are a bit harder to read at this level as they grow a lot slower than their leafy plant friends, but if you take the time to really observe them you can see these mild differences quite easily."