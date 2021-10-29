I'm definitely a sweaty person, but B.O. stank has never been a major issue for me. As long as I don't reek, I personally don't mind a little sweat since the thought of aluminum plugging up my glands isn't exactly pleasant. For the most part, natural deodorants have been successful in keeping any unpleasant smells at bay, and making a healthy choice for my body is something I feel good about. Some natural deodorants, however, can be harder to swipe onto your pits or have chalky formulas that built up or flake. Type:A's unique cream formula, while not something you usually see on shelves, manages to avoid those typical natural pitfalls with its spreadable, smooth formula. If you've been holding back on making the switch (or a natural deo convert always on the hunt for a better option), Type:A is a great option. An with colder temps just around the corner, now is kind of the perfect time of year to transition to natural deodorant since hot, humid summer weather = sweat central. Plus, hovering around $10 per tube, Type:A's deo is a relatively affordable way to clean up your personal care routine.