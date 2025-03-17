8 a.m. — I’m running late to work (as per usual) and I realize I forgot my insulin at home (as per usual). My commute to work is 45 minutes, so I don’t go back for it. That means no carbs today. Normally, with my insulin, I eat carbs all day, so this will be a challenge. Before my diagnosis, I didn’t know carbs and sugar were the same thing. I remember the doctor telling me I had to limit my sugar intake, which as it turned out, included bread, tortillas, rice, pasta, potatoes, and chips — not just sweet things, like cookies, candy, and sodas. In the beginning, it was really difficult for me to accept my diagnosis, because I didn’t want it to stop me from enjoying the food I normally eat. But I’m learning that, with carb-counting and insulin, it’s possible to eat everything.