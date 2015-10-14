9 Odd Jobs That Could Only Work On TV

Molly Horan
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Reisig & Taylor/NBC/Getty Images.
Many of your favorite TV shows feature jobs that probably weren't featured at your high school or college job fair: NBC page, vampire hunter, whatever Barney does on How I Met Your Mother. Even stranger are some of the part-time jobs these fictional characters took on to help them pay the rent on their fictional apartments that they could never have afforded in real life. Ahead, we look at 10 such gigs — the weirdest we remember seeing on the small screen. While it wouldn't be too bad to be a demon yoga instructor, we'll pass on anything that involves a dunk tank.






More from Work & Money