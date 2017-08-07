10 Summer Snacks To Munch When You're Binge-Watching & It's Too Hot To Go Outside

Summer is a season of outdoor excess. There are beach trips, picnics in the parks, rooftop drinks, and much, much more. But, it's also a season of excessive temperatures, humidity indexes, and overall sweatiness. So when we've physically exhausted our efforts to get out and enjoy the sunshine, what're we left to do on those days when it's too hot to move? Here's one idea: Park it on the couch, turn that fan/AC unit on high, ready the remote, and get your go-to shows and snacks queued up — because "sunny with a high of 90" just so happens to be prime binge-watching weather. We trust that you already have your TV lineup locked and loaded, so we've done our part with curated suggestions in the snack department.
Ahead we rounded up ten products that hit all the essential munching categories for optimal snackability: texture, taste, packaging, and accessibility (i.e. from bag, to hand, to face). These sweet, salty, creamy, and crunchy bites, bags, bars, and pints will keep you fueled for when it's too hot to even stick a toe out your front door. Or, more importantly, for when you just can't bear to pause GOT's Season 7, Episode 6 until you know exactly what goes down with Jon Snow.