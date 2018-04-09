The only thing certain about being a mom is that nothing is ever easy. Balancing motherhood with work, family, and social obligations is stressful — and right about now, you're probably looking for a break. That’s why, in collaboration with Focus Features, we’re hosting an exclusive screening of Tully for moms in the L.A. area. The comedy stars Charlize Theron as Marlo, a mom of three trying to navigate the emotional and physical weight of motherhood.
Leave all your stress at the door and join us on Monday, April 16. Before the screening, there will be speciality cocktails and light bites. We might even have a few more surprises planned. Let’s just say: You won’t want to miss out. RSVP here, and get ready to spend a night celebrating the modern mom.
Advertisement