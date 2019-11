The District isn't exactly known for its successful fashion startups. But the arrival of Tuckernuck , a new online retailer poised to become the Urban Outfitters of preppy style, is a sign of changing times. Founded in June 2012 by Jocelyn Gailliot, her sister Maddy Moore, and their friend September Rinnier, the company got its start in a Silicon Valley business incubator. This past fall, the trio held a round of fundraising, where they netted $400,000 from friends and family. So, it's safe to say: The future is looking bright for these purveyors of nouveau-prep.