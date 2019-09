The Tribeca Film Festival has long been one of our favorites. Founded in 2002 to bring life back to lower Manhattan after 9/11, it's become a force both in the film world and NYC itself. Each year, there is a new crop of indie movies, documentaries, and foreign films to check out, and this year is no different. Except for the fact that we're giving away two Hudson Passes, plus $1,000.Yep, we teamed up with ActuallySheCan℠ to send a reader and a friend to the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival presented by AT&T (April 13 to 24). Besides being able to attend screenings, the winner can go to panels with filmmakers and interactive installations (with the $1,000, it's a $3,500 value). Pretty great, right? Enter for the chance to win here

*, and start planning your lineup now.