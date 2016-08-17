8 Genius Hacks For Scoring The Best Hotel Room, Every Time

Why book an ordinary stay in an ordinary hotel room when you could be lodging like the BAMF you are? No matter where you're going or what kind of accommodations you're seeking — be it a luxe five-star hotel, an all-inclusive beach resort, a tiny local inn, or even a cruise ship — you deserve to travel in style.
The good news is, you absolutely can — even if you're not a world-class jet-setter with money to burn. Read on for eight pro tips and tricks for scoring the best hotel room (and other awesome perks) every time you travel.