The minute we stepped through the automatic doors, I realized I had every right to be terrified. Did you know that the line is sometimes so long at Trader Joe's, that it wraps around the edge of the store? I didn't. I also didn't know that you can only reach certain items by getting in line and shopping as you go. Well, I think someone actually did try to explain that to me before I went, but I either didn't understand or completely blocked it out for sanity's sake. Anyway, because of this New York City-specific checkout setup, if you get in line and then realize you've forgotten to pick something up from the aisles in the center of the store, you're pretty much screwed. You either need to get out of line or just leave behind whatever item you forgot. But we'll revisit this dilemma again later.



My anxious, introverted soul was freaked out by the massive line and urged my body to flee the store and forget about Trader Joe's. No matter what my friend said, this couldn't be worth it. Then I saw the frozen-food aisle. It was my jaw's turn to drop, and ramen packets quickly receded from my mind. This must be what heaven looks like: pork gyoza, salmon burgers, chicken tikka masala. Finally, I could eat like a queen without ever having to adult up and learn how to cook.