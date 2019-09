I was excited by the idea of switching up my dinners, but lunches were another story. As I learned from the self-help book Who Moved My Cheese? — my mom, a therapist, made me listen to it on tape in the third grade — I'm not great at handling change. And for as long as I can remember, I've eaten the same thing for lunch almost every single day: a sandwich of turkey, sharp cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise on whole wheat bread, baby carrots, and Cheez-Its. I planned on picking up all those ingredients at TJ's, but there was a problem. No Cheez-Its. Who moved my Cheez-Its!? Instead, Marshall grabbed a box of "Cheddar Rockets"off a shelf above the ice cream freezer. "These will have to do," she said as she placed them in my cart. I was resistant at first, but I'm happy to report that they taste as good as my usual cheesy-cracker snack, with the added bonus of an adorable rocket-ship shape (I swear I'm in my 20s).Marshall and I eventually made it to the line and picked up produce, deli meats, and even free sticky-toffee pudding samples along the way. As we approached the cash registers, Marshall turned to me, eyes wide and said, "Olivia, we missed an aisle." Of course, that aisle had to be home to the Cookie Butter. Curses! Heroically, my companion offered to watch our carts as I went to retrieve a jar, but alas when I got the designated shelf, I couldn't find it. Was it possible they were out of stock? Trader Joe's, how could you do this to me? I scurried back to relieve Marshall of her spot-saving duties and sadly explained that I couldn't track down the Cookie Butter. I was ready to throw in the towel and just get the hell out of there, but this seasoned TJ's shopper wasn't about to let me leave without getting my Cookie Butter. She said, "stay here" and ran off. A few minutes later, I saw Marshall round the corner with a jar hoisted high. In an almost too-hard-to-believe twist, she had found the very last jar on the top shelf. Hooray We finally checked out, and I left the store happy about my purchases, the shockingly reasonable total on my receipt, and the fact that I was finally free from that overwhelming crowd of shoppers. The lessons I learned from my maiden voyage to Trader Joe's are ones I'll carry for the rest of my life. You don't have to know how to cook or have a personal chef to eat gourmet-tasting meals at home, ALWAYS bring a buddy with you to TJ's, and perhaps most importantly, Cookie Butter is definitely worth the hype.