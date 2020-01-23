A Cool Girl’s Guide To All The Hot Soup Currently Available At Trader Joe’s

In case you missed it, a lot of internet "it" girls and other highly visible individuals are obsessed with soup right now. This is perfectly understandable: soup is, after all, the perfect winter meal — something hot and hearty that steams into your face as you sip it off your spoon. Sure, there is no seasonal embargo on soup. In fact, some might say that soup is as common and quotidian a meal as pasta or a sandwich and that nothing about it makes it special. But we think soup is actually somehow cooler because of it's un-specialness; it's like the edible version of normcore dressing.
And in the season of sick days, runny noses, and freeze-dried lips, it is also so much more than a foodie fashion statement. It’s a warm bowl resting on your belly, a cost-effective solution to dinner, and a quick and easy meal that you can prepare in the same bowl you’ll eat it from. What we're trying to say is: all aboard the soup train.
If you buy your groceries at Trader Joe’s, perhaps you've wondered what their extended soup offering looks like. Well, here is a list of some soups you should keep an eye out for on your next grocery run.