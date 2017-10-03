Autumn is a time to pull on our favorite cozy sweaters and sip PSLs until we drop, but let's not forget, it's also prime Netflix season. When temperatures drop and early sunsets creep in, it's time to kick our out-of-apartment activities to the curb and curl up on the couch instead. And what goes hand-in-hand with binge-watching your favorite series, old and new? Snacks.
In honor of all the TV we're going to watch in the coming months, we put together a Trader Joe's shopping lineup that pairs our favorite foods with the top 20 streaming shows on Netflix this fall. Whether you're into crushing popcorn with Olivia Pope, swigging tequila with Meredith Grey, or subsisting off frozen waffles a la Eleven — we've got you and said characters' eating habits covered. Whatever your show of choice may be, let the 20 snacks ahead guide and fuel you through the couch surfing sessions to come.