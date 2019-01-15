We Ranked 10 Trader Joe's Pre-Made Salads

In the off chance that you hadn't already noticed, I'm going to reiterate that we do quite a bit of our shopping at Trader Joe's. Every month, every week, sometimes even daily, we live off its bounty — basking in all the affordable, unique, grocery shopping glory (hey, we even subsisted off the frozen section for two weeks). TJ's makes the idea of consuming quality food at home less of a feat and more of a "hacking the system" situation — it always feels like a serious steal. And what happens to be one of the freshest finds? The pre-packaged salad section.
Tucked snuggly away with the other pre-made foods like burritos and sushi lies a plethora of eclectically-dressed greens. This selection is compact but entirely wide-spanning in the flavor department (from Asian to Italian, Southwestern, and even Greek). Best of all, these containers all clock in under the $5 money marker. The only downside? With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to commit — heaven forbid you invest in that Pacific Chicken Salad only to find yourself unimpressed with the lettuce to toppings ratio!
So in order to save you from TJ's pre-made buyer's remorse, we decided to scoop up ten popular flavors for a taste-testing, ranking, extravaganza. Click on to see just how they stack up from worst to best, and let us know your personal favorites in the comments below.