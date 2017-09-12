How To Hack A Week's Worth Of Lunches With Trader Joe's Pre-Made Food

Are you desperately trying to save by not buying lunch every single day of the week, but the idea of getting your shit together on a Sunday for meal prep also chills you to the bone? Don't panic, we have a solution: the pre-made food section at your nearest Trader Joe's.
We're not talking about the freezer section here, but the refrigerated case of already cooked, dishes that for the most part ring up well under $10 a piece. You can find everything from seasonal salads to soups, sushi, grilled meats, vegetarian options, and even bundles of bean and cheese filled burritos in just that one section.
Instead of suggesting that you simply buy out every pre-made option for your week's worth of lunch packing, we've coupled five fan-favorite products with an at-home hack — so that you can get the most out of your pre-made purchases.