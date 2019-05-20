These Are The Best Ice Cream Products At Trader Joe's, According To Employees

A person in an Aloha shirt can be trusted on a number of topics. If they're behind a bar, they know fruity cocktails. If they're by the beach, they know surfing. If they're on the couch, that's your father and you should listen to him. And if they're next to the frozen section at Trader Joe's, they are experts in their employer's ice cream offerings.
Sure, you can make it at home or make a day out of visiting a scoop shop to enjoy ice-cream (literally) the old-fashioned way. But having a pint or two of your favorite flavor in the back of your freezer is the mark of a true adult. You're not a full-fledged grown-up until you eat ice cream you bought with your own money, straight out of the pint. Bonus points if you are in your feelings.
That's why we talked to employees from Trader Joe's stores all over the country and asked them what was the best ice cream the store has to offer. Here, they share their absolute favorites and even offer guidance on how best to consume them.
Ryan, California
Favorite pint: Coffee Bean Blast Ice Cream
“I’m a big fan of the coffee one, it’s one of my favorite ice creams, not only from here but ever. It’s coffee ice cream with bits of coffee grounds in it.”
Best way to eat it: "During the holidays I serve it with Candy Cane Jo Jo’s or if you can’t get those then regular Jo Jo’s.”
Runner-ups: Soy Vanilla, and Soy cherry, and Coconut Chocolate Milk
Ted, Florida
Favorite pint: Soy Creamy Cherry Chocolate Chip:
“It’s pretty amazing. It’s a nice vanilla base and it’s nice and thick, the chips are big and there’s a lot of cherry in it.”
Best way to eat it: "Plain vanilla, we have a half-gallon of that and it tastes better than any vanilla I’ve ever had."
Serving hack: "With the vanilla, we have a thing called a [Trader Joe's Organic Midnight Moo], chocolate syrup and I like to put that on it with almonds. Make a banana split with it by adding bananas."
Lucy, Illinois
Favorite Pint: Organic Vanilla With Chocolate Chips
“It’s like a vanilla ice cream with chocolate chips in it. I just like the fudge chips are really dark and chocolatey and the vanilla is really creamy. I just like it the flavor combination.”
Best way to eat it: "In a waffle cone"
Runner-ups: “I like all of our ice creams but that one makes me really happy. I would say my second favorite is probably Mint chip."
Devon, Colorado
Favorite Pint: Trader Joe's Gelato
“I absolutely love our gelato, Really good! We have a pistachio and a caramel cookie.”
Best way to eat it: “We have seasonal waffle cones that we just got in that are pretty delicious. And we have them in the summertime. Other than that I’m pretty simple."
Runner-ups: "We also have great dairy-free options we have a really good coconut option, that’s dairy free and a cherry chocolate that’s dairy free also”
