What exactly is chin retrusion? Dr. Cash says it occurs when the chin recedes so far back toward the neck, it creates an imbalance of facial features.2 But because it’s most visible from the profile, many people might not realize they have chin retrusion if they're looking head-on in the mirror. “The way I explain it to my patients is to use the pencil test: If you were to hold a pencil going from your nose to lower lip to chin, the chin should be a few millimeters behind that line — any farther, and you may have chin retrusion,” she explains. “Be sure to consult your physician to learn about your treatment options.”