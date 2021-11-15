No other beauty trend has emerged from the pandemic quite like the “Zoom Boom,” a phenomenon coined to describe the unprecedented spike in cosmetic procedures after months of intense self-scrutiny on video-conferencing calls. Now, aesthetic injectors are flagging a second wave of last-minute treatments as the country opens up and a sense of urgency for things to return to “normal” continues to build.
Still, there’s one procedure that remains decidedly under the radar: chin fillers. And like most things that are shrouded in mystery, misconceptions abound — including the belief that you need to go under the knife to change your chin shape. To demystify the non-invasive treatment, we asked Camille Cash, MD, a Houston-based plastic surgeon — in partnership with RestylaneⓇ Defyne — to pinpoint and debunk the top myths about chin fillers.
Myth #1: The Chin Isn't An Important Aspect Of Facial Balance
Dr. Cash says, for the most part, her patients don’t really ever consider the chin. “But it’s the most prominent feature on the lower third of the face,1” she says. “I like to think of the chin as the foundation of the face — it’s the anchor that brings the rest of your features into balance.2 Enhancing chin size with dermal fillers — gel-like substances that are injected beneath the skin to restore lost volume, smooth lines, and soften creases3 — can contribute to overall facial balance by bringing other features like your nose, eyes, and lips into proportion.4”
Myth #2: Chin Retrusion Is Uncommon
What exactly is chin retrusion? Dr. Cash says it occurs when the chin recedes so far back toward the neck, it creates an imbalance of facial features.2 But because it’s most visible from the profile, many people might not realize they have chin retrusion if they're looking head-on in the mirror. “The way I explain it to my patients is to use the pencil test: If you were to hold a pencil going from your nose to lower lip to chin, the chin should be a few millimeters behind that line — any farther, and you may have chin retrusion,” she explains. “Be sure to consult your physician to learn about your treatment options.”
Myth #3: Changing Your Chin Involves Going Under The Knife
It’s a common misconception that the only way to change your chin is by going under the knife, when in fact fillers — a non-surgical alternative to implants — have the power to "change the shape of the chin," according to Dr. Cash. "Since the lower part of the face is constantly in motion, it’s important to use a filler that produces dynamic results.” Dr. Cash prefers to treat her patients with RestylaneⓇ Defyne, an FDA-approved filler for use in the chin and designed with XpresHAn Technology™ to create a smooth, injectable gel that helps maintain natural movement and adapt to facial expressions.5,6
“The number of injections needed may vary from person to person, so be sure to consult your physician to learn about your treatment options,” Dr. Cash continues. “For most patients, results last for up to a year.7”
Myth #4: Chin Fillers Are Only For People Unhappy With Their Chin Shape
Contrary to popular belief, Dr. Cash says chin fillers are not exclusive to patients who are unhappy with their chin shape — especially since many aren’t even aware of having chin retrusion until their consultation. “Chin fillers help rebalance the entire face,2 " she says. “I treat a wide range of my patients, including people with all skin types and of all ages, including those over 50. I love that I can use this one product across many different types of patients to achieve natural-looking, dynamic results.5,6,8”
For information about whether RestylaneⓇ Defyne is right for you, consult your doctor and learn more at RestylaneUSA.com.
The most commonly observed side effects include swelling, redness, pain, bruising, tenderness, lump formation, and itching at the injection site.
You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088. This information is not intended as medical advice. Talk to your doctor about your medical concerns.
Disclaimer: Dr. Camille Cash was paid for her testimonial.
References
1. Milutinovic J, et al. Evaluation of Facial Beauty Using Anthropometric Proportions. Scientific World Journal. 2014: 428250.
2. Vanaman Wilson, et al. Role of Nonsurgical Chin Augmentation in Full Face Rejuvenation: A Review and Our Experience. Dermatol Surg. 2018;44(7):985-993.
3. Dermal Fillers (Soft Tissue Fillers). U.S. Food & Drug Administration. Available at: https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/aesthetic-cosmetic-devices/dermal-fillers-soft-tissue-fillers. Accessed June 1, 2021.
4. Fanous N, et al. Estimating implant size in chin augmentation: A simplified approach. Can J Plast Surg 2003;11(3):161-165.
5. Segura, S, Anthonioz L, Fuchez F, Herbage B. A complete range of hyaluronic acid filler with distinctivephysical properties specifically designed for optimal tissue adaptations. J Drugs Dermatol.2012;11(1Suppl):s5-s8.
6. Philipp-Dormston WG, Wong C, Schuster B, Larsson M, Podda M. Evaluating perceived naturalness of facial expression after fillers to the nasolabial folds and lower face with standardized video and photography. Dermatol Surg. 2018;44(6):826-832.
7. Restylane Defyne. Instructions for Use. Fort Worth, TX: Galderma Laboratories, L.P., 2021.
8. Lundgren B, Sandkvist U, Bordier N, et al. Using a new photo scale to compare product integration of different hyaluronan-based fillers after injection in human ex vivo skin. J Drugs Dermatol. 2018;17(9):982-986.
Important Safety Information
Indication: RestylaneⓇ Defyne is indicated for injection into the mid-to-deep dermis for correction of moderate to severe, deep facial wrinkles and folds (such as nasolabial folds) in patients over the age of 21. Restylane Defyne is also indicated for injection into the mid-to deep dermis (subcutaneous and/or supraperiosteal) for augmentation of the chin region to improve the chin profile in patients with mild to moderate chin retrusion over the age of 21.
Restylane Defyne contains traces of gram-positive bacterial protein and is contraindicated for patients with allergies to such material or for patients with severe allergies that have required in- hospital treatment. Restylane Defyne should not be used by patients with bleeding disorders, with hypersensitivity to amide-type local anesthetics, such as lidocaine, or by women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.
The most commonly observed side effects include swelling, redness, pain, bruising, tenderness, lump formation, and itching at the injection site. Use at the site of skin sores, pimples, rashes, hives, cysts, or infection should be postponed until healing is complete.
This product should not be injected into the blood vessels as it may cause vascular occlusion, infarction, or embolic phenomena. Use with caution in patients recently treated with anticoagulant or platelet inhibitors to avoid bleeding and bruising.
Restylane Defyne is available only through a licensed practitioner. Complete Instructions for Use are available at www.RestylaneUSA.com.
