Tish Cyrus is on a mission to make your home smell better. This month, the producer, manager, and mom to Miley and Noah launched a new home fragrance line, Original Scent Home Fragrance, alongside her best friend, Nicole Winnaman.
"We said it's our second act, and we're going to do something fun that we both love and are passionate about," Cyrus told Refinery29 of the launch.
At its start, the line includes two different sizes of candles. You won't find "cinnamon spice" or "morning clover" on these labels. The playful, unconventional scent names include "Happy Hour," "Booty Call," "Hashtag High," "Tipsy," and "Man Cave."
Cyrus says that the personalization factor is what sets Original Scent apart from the many other candles on the market. When you shop the brand online, you start by picking one of six box designs. Then, you choose from among 23 scents and customize the label with text: You can choose a monogram, street number, birthday, or custom name.
If personalization isn't your thing, you can choose already packaged scents that are categorized into themed collections on site. Cyrus says the "Eat, Pray, Love" scents are meant to evoke "power, strength, and romance," while "Royal Flush" scents are meant to represent the notes of a flower shop or farmers' market.
Sadly, lighting "Happy Hour" doesn't automatically beckon you a cocktail, so the scent will have to tide you over until the moment is right.
