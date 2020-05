Bring The Tie-Dye Trend Into Your Home With These Groovy Pieces

In 2018, tie-dye was named an up-and-coming fashion trend . Since then, rather than fading away, tie-dye has become a more permanent obsession , and thanks to social distancing, many are taking on the trend in its truest form. But, you don't actually have to have a ton of free time and a stock of Rit to bring tie-dye into your home. Items bearing an array of dye patterns and eclectic color combinations are available from many decor and home goods stores.