Bring The Tie-Dye Trend Into Your Home With These Groovy Pieces

Scrolling through Instagram stories recently, you may have noticed that a lot of people are spending their quarantined time engaged in a DIY project that used to only be popular among kids at summer camp. Yes, we're talking about tie-dying.
In 2018, tie-dye was named an up-and-coming fashion trend. Since then, rather than fading away, tie-dye has become a more permanent obsession, and thanks to social distancing, many are taking on the trend in its truest form. But, you don't actually have to have a ton of free time and a stock of Rit to bring tie-dye into your home. Items bearing an array of dye patterns and eclectic color combinations are available from many decor and home goods stores.
Ahead, we rounded up some of our favorite home decor pieces that are a nod to the tie-dye trend. Some feature patterns that look a whole lot like the tie-dye clothes many are making right now, while others are simply tie-dye inspired.
