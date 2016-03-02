College is a time of growth, both in and out of the classroom. From art history to the best way to cure a hangover, those four years pack in a lot of lessons that you can carry with you long after you've been handed a diploma. But some things, like beer pong, Solo cups, and sad dining-hall food, are best left behind.
You don't have to sleep in a twin XL bed anymore, so there's no reason that your apartment should look like you do. It's time to say thanks for the memories and let go. And, we're here to tell you how.
You don't have to sleep in a twin XL bed anymore, so there's no reason that your apartment should look like you do. It's time to say thanks for the memories and let go. And, we're here to tell you how.
This month, we're asking you to toss out everything you thought you knew about spring cleaning and give every corner of your life a refresh. The inspiration for a happier, clutter-free you is right this way.