The down comforter that hemorrhaged feathers. The broken bike lock. The Vans he vomited on and hid in a plastic bag. These are just a few of the things that belonged to my partner that I desperately wanted to throw away, but stood idly by until he did the honors himself. Turns out, I'm not alone in keeping a mental list of which of my partner's belongings I'd gleefully chuck.
I got the validation I needed via a recent discussion thread on Reddit, which featured people on the AskWomen subreddit getting real about their S.O.'s most loathsome (and, in their view, most expendable) items.
Some redditors described items that were too sentimental or important to actually throw away. But many, many users took issue with something less personal, like an "ugly ass ratty green sweatshirt" their S.O. keeps in their wardrobe for no apparent reason.
Ahead, we've rounded up some of the highlights from the discussion. Just know that if you've been struggling to deal with your partner's hoarding of seemingly random objects, you're not alone.