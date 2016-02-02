Make Mornings Less Crazy With This AM

Attention, R29ers! Apple's App Store just got a brand-new addition and it's about to change the way you get news.
That's right: Refinery29 is officially launching its This AM app. It's a one-stop news source for those who want to be in-the-know — without dealing with all the chatter of the internet. Think of it as the morning news app for the minimal girl who wants to know the viral, shareable stories that everyone is talking about.
Each day, you'll wake up to eight new stories that range from impactful news to inspiring tidbits and major pop-culture moments. With a simple upward swipe, we'll deliver single-sentence roundups that leave you informed and ready for the day. That means less time scrolling through social media news feeds and more time for your morning breakfast/yoga/snooze button/beauty routine.
So how do you find This AM? Go to the App Store and search "Refinery29 This AM." Then, tap "Get." It's really that simple: wake up, swipe up, and instantly feel a little smarter. Trust us, this is one download that's totally worth it.
