How To See The Non-Touristy Side Of Nashville

Nashville may be called the Music City, but the destination has a lot more going for it than a legendary music scene. Over the last few years, Nashville's state capital has enjoyed an influx of trendy restaurants, upscale boutiques, and hip cafés — making it an increasingly buzzy destination of choice for the creative set.
“Nashville has a very collaborative feel and it doesn’t feel very competitive," says Ruthie Lindsey, an interior designer and stylist based in the city. "It's so open and welcoming — that very communal mentality is what I love most about this place." We caught up with the Instagram star during her Creator Awards event partnership with WeWork — the coworking startup is launching two upcoming locations in Nashville — to get her favorite local haunts.