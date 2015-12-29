We've got a challenge for you: Stop whatever you're doing right now, and conjure up one thing that never fails to bring a smile to your face. Just thinking about it feels good, right? Sure, there's a time and a place for a bit of sarcasm, cynicism, and jadedness, but acknowledging the little things is an instant mood booster. Besides, it's an excellent way to remember that the good outweighs day-to-day life annoyances...lookin' at you lost keys and traffic jams.
With this in mind, we teamed up with Younger — a show that, fittingly, always makes us giddy — and hit the city streets to ask random real people of all ages what makes them happy every day. Check out responses from people as young as 5 and as old as 81, and then mark off your calendar for the season 2 premiere of Younger on January 13 at 10 p.m. Consider it the ultimate feel-good pairing.
