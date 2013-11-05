Say cheerio to The Qabinet, an art-project-meets-tea-shop that's entirely British in thought — and in the best way possible. Based on the idea that a solid spot of the brew is the proverbial glue that holds a group of friends together, the design team's philosophy begs us to consider how we relate to each other in the current digital era. Headed by creative director Alessia De Pasquale, the company has curated an eclectic selection of mugs and tea ware from designers worldwide, meant for sharing (and sipping, of course).
And, if you need a little more convincing, The Qabinet's playful, sugar-filled campaign, photographed by Iv & Candie, is the ultimate inspiration for your next Pin, Tweet, or Instagram. Click through for some major eye candy and plenty of unique, shoppable options that you'll only find here.