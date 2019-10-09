For the characters of The Politician, Ryan Murphy's first Netflix show, every day is Halloween — but their costumes are themselves.
The show's opening credits show the making of Payton Hobart (Ben Platt). Here are the key ingredients of a super-ambitious high-school senior aiming for the U.S. presidency: presidential biographies, a nearly straight-A report card, and self-help books. If only all the other characters got similar sequences – I want to see inside the making of Dusty Jackson (Jessica Lange), TV's most manipulative grandma.
The Politician is a show about identity and artifice. Thematically, it's perfect for Halloween. It also helps that the show's costumes are gorgeous.
Voting for Pedro is so 2004. This Halloween, cast your vote for Payton.