While doing a marathon of all seven of the episodes is worth it — the episodes are only about 20 minutes long, so you can really breeze through — it’s undeniable that some of the Office’s Christmas episodes are better than others. Especially because a couple of them came after Steve Carell left the show.



So, whether you need help deciding which ones to watch, want a refresher on what goes down in each, or have to see whether you strongly disagree with any of my choices, click through to see The Office’s Christmas-themed episodes ranked from worst to best.