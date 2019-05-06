For those familiar with Arora’s aesthetic, that will hardly come as a surprise. This is, after all, the man who took the fashion industry by storm in 2007 by becoming the first designer of Indian descent to present a collection—full of high-concept, rainbow-spectrum ready-to-wear showstoppers—at Paris Fashion Week. Using the intricate beading and handmade artisanal techniques from his native country with the immaculate tailoring and avant-garde silhouettes of his adopted France, Arora quickly won critical raves and high-profile fans including Kate Moss, Rihanna, and Katy Perry. Reviewers have used phrases such as “sugar rush” and “cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs” to describe his runway shows, which reference everything from art deco to K-pop to Burning Man, all seen through a Bollywood lens. So, clearly his home was never going to be minimal or moody. Instead, it’s a shrine to the interplay of color, the transformative properties of light, and the juxtaposition of palatial fixtures with worldly tchotchkes. Or, to use Arora’s own words, “I’m scared of too much white.”