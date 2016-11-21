Topknots are easy, ballerina buns are chic, but it's this half up knot that we're craving right now. Why? It's fresh, modern, and unexpected — plus it works for most hair lengths. (Whoever said that short hair was limiting hasn't seen this rad tutorial.)
Press play above for a closer look, then keep scrolling for the steps.
Step 1. First things first: Add movement and texture throughout your hair. Those with straight to lightly-wavy tresses should section their locks, then create loose curls. Any iron or wand will do, but a 1-inch size is preferred — and don't curl your ends.
Advertisement
Very wavy to curly hair? Pick an iron that matches your wave or curl size and define the pieces around your face, then anywhere else that needs definition. Smooth your ends with the iron to create a modern look where the curl is strongest through the mid-lengths.
Step 2. Lightly mist with hairspray (for fine hair), texture spray (for medium-weight and wavy hair), or shine spray (for thick, curly, or textured hair). Shake out the curls or waves to loosen them and make them look more lived-in.
Step 3. Create two parts (over the arch of the eyebrows is a flattering place to start) and smooth the hair at the root. Give it a little tease for volume (if desired).
Step 4. Twist the section of hair into a bun and pin it into place.
Advertisement