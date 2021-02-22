Story from Dedicated Feature

How This R29 Editor Is Supporting Local Businesses With Her Wedding

R29 senior editor Thatiana Diaz is admittedly “obsessed with planning her wedding.” From the dress details to the traditional Dominican Republic wedding customs she plans to include, she’s thought of it all. That’s why we followed her around for a day as she runs wedding errands (including, yes, finding the perfect dress) in the all-new designed Toyota Sienna. Watch the video above to see it all play out — and find out how she's supporting local Dominican Republic businesses in the process. 
