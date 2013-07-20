Forget meditation, Tess Giberson's fall '13 artist video is the most tranquilly captivating optical we've ever seen. Inspired by Psychic Ills bassist Elizabeth Hart's mesmerizing ballad "Marbles," director Tina Tyrell (along with creative directors Sky Dancer Media and music produced by Sahra Motalebi) describes the sound as the "auditory landscape," capturing ideas of soft focus, memory, and the distress of being. The music alone resonates with all things we love, but with a killer set of clothes in hand, we're officially hypnotized.
Effortlessly, pieces meander through a stark studio as Hart whispers sweet lullabies. Adding texture and emotion to a largely obsidian collection, Giberson leaves us yearning to get our hands on the finery. But, until then, you'll find us in a comatose fixation, while the video lures us into hitting repeat one more time.
