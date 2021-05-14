It’s Time To Learn The Right Way To Drink (And Buy) Tequila

This U.S.-built relationship to tequila would serve as the stepping stool for all of the celebrity-endorsed brands that have launched since the trade agreement. “Celebrities can do this because it’s been built for this,” Nakawaska says. The danger is when celebrity agave spirits “divorce the product from the origin [and] evacuate territoriality of the product, so it’s just tequila,” or as some Americans consumers will call it, “George Clooney's tequila,” says Nakawaska. While many of these brands, including George Clooney’s — which is made in Mexico — credit their spirit’s Mexican origins on their websites, the faces of these American celebrities or the Californian area code printed on the bottle edges out a strong cultural DNA. But as much as it is painful to witness the erasure of the farmers who live and breathe agave, Mexico is complicit in the superficial relationship the U.S. has with tequila.