7:30 a.m. — I wake up again to a FaceTime from C. This is a blessing because I have already slept through my second alarm — oops. I speed out of bed and throw on my favorite pink pants, fill up my tumbler with cold brew, grab a Clif bar, and do a 30-second makeup look. We talk about his day while we both get ready. I intern three times a week at a local TV station near my school. The position has been such an awesome experience for me. When I graduate, I want to work in television. This is my second internship working in the TV industry and it's nice to be at a smaller company because I am given a lot of responsibility. This is my second semester working there, so I know everyone and feel really good about the work that I do.