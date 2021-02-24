5 p.m. — We fill up on gas on the way out of Tahoe and start the long drive back to the Bay Area. We end up getting Popeyes for dinner because it is Christmas, everything else is closed, and we are on the road. I thought my Christmas would be more eventful, but as my boyfriend and I talk and look back on 2020 and what we have been through, we feel very grateful for everything in our lives. The pandemic has devastated the world, crushed so many economies, and deeply affected people's lives as their loved ones were taken away by the virus. As painful as my stupid little bruise is, I acknowledge that I am very blessed to be where I am and hope for better things to come in 2021 for everyone in the world. $41.90