Occupation: Teacher

Industry: Education

Age: 28

Location: South Carolina

Salary: $59,000 (teacher salary: $49,000, plus $10,000 side jobs for school).

Net Worth: $38,000 ($12,000 in my Ally high-interest savings account, $930 in my checking account, $5,100 in my Acorns investment account, $15,000 in my pension and $15,500 car value, minus debt. When I started teaching, I racked up $3,000 in credit card debt due to unforeseen car expenses, unwise financial decisions and not receiving a paycheck for four months while I trained with Teach for America. I've worked very hard to resurrect my financial situation).

Debt: $7,500 on my car loan, $1,900 in student loans and $500 left on my Apple credit card.

Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $1,415 plus around $10,000 per year for the different side jobs I do for school.

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $950 (I live in a two-bedroom duplex on a quiet dead-end street. I have a great landlord and have lived here for the past five years. I had been trying to buy a house but after the one I really wanted fell through and the market skyrocketed, I decided to keep renting since I have such a great situation).

Car Loan: $318

Apple Watch/iPhone: $40

Auto Insurance: $106

Gym: $47

Internet: $57

Phone: $32

Utilities: $130 (this includes electric, water, sewer and trash removal).

Netflix: $16.42

Hulu: $8.32

Peacock: $5.39

Acorns: $3

Tithe: $280 (I know tithing can be controversial but I do it because as a Christian, I believe I'm trusting God with my finances when I give back 10%. I know it probably sounds crazy to non-Christians but it means a lot to me! I also go to a church where they are very transparent with exactly how that money is being used to better the community in practical ways and not to make leadership rich).

Donation: $38

Savings: $100 to my long-term savings account and $25 to my Acorns account. I also save all my stipend checks throughout the year.



Annual Expenses

Fitness App: $65