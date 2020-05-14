Occupation: Teacher

Industry: Education

Age: 25

Location: Tri-Cities, WA

Salary: $55,400

Net Worth: -$83,000 (I have money in my savings account and in my retirement fund set up by my district but I have student loan debt and credit card debt. I have about $58,000 in student loans from my undergrad and masters combined (I just finished my masters two weeks ago so my loans are in deferment until December). I have about $26,000 in credit card debt which I accumulated mostly from being stupid in college and a little from actually needing stuff. I am currently "snowballing" my debt and have paid off about $6,000 in the last four months. If all goes as planned I will be credit card debt-free in the next 21 months!)

Debt: Student Loans: $58,000, Credit Card Debt: $26,000, Medical Bills from Emergency in 2018: $3,500

Paycheck Amount (1x/month): $3,205

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $500 (I live with my sister, R., and her boyfriend, C., in their new house)

Loans: student loans are on deferment until December but will be ~$375. I own my car so no loan payment there.

Car Insurance: $58.60

Credit Card Payments: ~$1,000 (with snowballing)

Planet Fitness: $11 (paused right now due to COVID-19)

Phone and Hulu (bundled): $100 to my mom (my line is $70 and the other $30 are to help pay for my little sisters' phone)

Medical Bills: $95

Health Insurance (with Dental and Vision): $65 taken from each paycheck ($750 deposited into Veba account debit card in January)

Disney Plus: $71/year

Netflix: Mooch off my brother

Amazon Prime: Mooch off my sister but will be getting my own when I move out this summer

Costco: Mooch off my mom and sister but will also be getting my own when I get my own place this summer

Spotify Premium: Sister's boyfriend pays for a family plan

Savings: ~$500 (or whatever's leftover)