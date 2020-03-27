5:15 p.m. — We get to the vet. Due to coronavirus, they bring her in and we wait in the car. The vet calls and says that her skin is yellow and that she most likely has liver cancer. We had her thyroid checked at our regular vet six weeks ago and they didn't notice anything. Given her age and how thin she is, they don't think that she will survive operations and recommend we say goodbye. I start to cry. I had no idea we were going to have to say goodbye tonight. They let us come in and we take care of the paperwork. The visit and euthanasia comes out to $350, M. pays. We spend some time with her. We give her cuddles and kisses and tell her we love her so much. The vet comes in and we have to say one last goodbye. She won't be suffering anymore. I miss her already.